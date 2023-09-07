1 arrested after assault prompts heavy OPP presence in Selwyn Township

Send this page to someone via email

A Selwyn Township, Ont., man faces a charge following an incident that prompted a heavy police presence north of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the Selwyn area regarding an assault with the “possibility of a firearm being used.”

Police closed off a section of the 14th Line between Jopling Road and Northeys Road, about 15 kilometres north of the village of Lakefield.

The OPPs canine unit, emergency response team, and tactics and rescue unit were all deployed to the area. Paramedics were also on the scene.

OPP say the investigation led to the arrest of one man.

Joseph Irwin, 34, of Selwyn Township, was charged with assault.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 10.