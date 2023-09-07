Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

1 arrested after assault prompts heavy OPP presence in Selwyn Township

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 7, 2023 1:09 pm
Peterborough County OPP closed the 14th Line in Selwyn Township on Sept. 6 following a reported incident involving a firearm. One person was arrested. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP closed the 14th Line in Selwyn Township on Sept. 6 following a reported incident involving a firearm. One person was arrested. Harrison Perkins/Special to Global News Peterborough
A Selwyn Township, Ont., man faces a charge following an incident that prompted a heavy police presence north of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the Selwyn area regarding an assault with the “possibility of a firearm being used.”

Police closed off a section of the 14th Line between Jopling Road and Northeys Road, about 15 kilometres north of the village of Lakefield.

The OPPs canine unit, emergency response team, and tactics and rescue unit were all deployed to the area. Paramedics were also on the scene.

Trending Now

OPP say the investigation led to the arrest of one man.

Joseph Irwin, 34, of Selwyn Township, was charged with assault.

He was later released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 10.

AssaultPeterborough County OPPSelwyn TownshipLakefieldEmergency Response Team14th Line14th Line Selwyn
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

