Armed Manitoba suspect accused of threatening to kill RCMP officers

A Manitoba is facing a half-dozen charges after leading police on a chase through Dakota Tipi First Nation and allegedly threatening to kill officers, RCMP say.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called Monday afternoon about the whereabouts of the suspect, who was wanted on a previous warrant. When he was spotted by an officer and told he was under arrest, police say the 37-year-old refused to comply, pointed a knife, and made threats before riding away on a bicycle.

The suspect eventually dumped the bike and took off on foot, police say, continuing to threaten to stab and fight the officers during the chase. RCMP eventually had to use a taser to safely take him into custody.

The man has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, uttering threats, resisting arrest, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and two counts of failing to comply.

Story continues below advertisement

Those offences are also on top of his prior warrant.

After his arrest, a police dog was used to help find the knife, which officers say the man discarded during the chase.