N.B. man with lengthy criminal history charged with killing elderly couple

Police say a 27-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to the 2019 killing of an elderly New Brunswick couple.

Janson Bryan Baker, who’s currently an inmate at the Atlantic Institution, a maximum-security corrections facility in Renous, N.B., faces first-degree murder charges in the double homicide of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74.

The couple were found in their home on Amirault Street in Dieppe.

The announcement of the charges comes on the four-year anniversary of the homicide — which occurred on Sept. 7, 2019.

View image in full screen On Sept. 7, 2019, the bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were found in their home on Amirault Street. Courtesy: Fair Haven Funeral Home & Cemetery

Baker was charged with 32 offences in 2021, including a shooting incident that involved a teacher at Riverview High School — which resulted in a 12-hour manhunt that triggered an emergency alert before he was arrested in Amherst, N.S.

Since the investigation began, police said the incident wasn’t random and issued multiple releases saying they’ve identified several vehicles of interest, most recently in May 2022, but no further updates were shared publicly prior to Thursday’s announcement.

During a RCMP press conference on Thursday afternoon, police said they don’t believe this incident is directly connected with any of Baker’s previous offences.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Moncton Provincial Court on September 14, 2023.

More to come.