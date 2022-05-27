Menu

Crime

New information in 2019 homicide of couple in Dieppe, N.B., police say

By Mitchell Bailey Global News
Posted May 27, 2022 10:19 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 27' Global News Morning New Brunswick: May 27
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Alyse Hand on Global New Brunswick.

New Brunswick RCMP say they have obtained new information as part of their continuing investigation into a double homicide in Dieppe back in 2019.

On Sept. 7, 2019, the bodies of Bernard Saulnier, 78, and Rose-Marie Saulnier, 74, were found in their home on Amirault Street.

In a release issued on Friday, police said they’ve identified several vehicles of interest, including a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata.

12
New information in 2019 homicide of couple in Dieppe, N.B., police say - image View image in gallery mode
New Brunswick RCMP
22
New information in 2019 homicide of couple in Dieppe, N.B., police say - image View image in gallery mode
New Brunswick RCMP

RCMP said they obtained footage of the car at the intersection of Acadie Avenue and Champlain Street in Dieppe during the time of the incident.

Police said the car had been reported stolen from the Fredericton area and was recovered a few weeks later during an unrelated investigation in Moncton.

“While we can’t get into specifics to protect the ongoing investigation, we have reason to believe this car was involved in the homicides of the Saulniers,” RCMP spokesman Const. Hans Ouellette said in a statement.

“We are looking for any information as to who was using this vehicle in September 2019. If you have video footage from the area from this time – if you know who was driving the car – we need you to contact police or Crime Stoppers.”

Investigators said they don’t believe the homicides to be random.

“People out there have the information we need to bring those responsible to justice. Please come forward and help us solve this terrible crime,” said Oullette in the statement.

Police said they continue to actively work on leads, including information that has been brought forward through tips from the public.

