Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Northwest Territories evacuee reflects on having baby while waiting to return home

By Jamin Mike The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 7:10 am
The firewood processing operation near Hay River, N.W.T., up in flames August 2023. View image in full screen
The firewood processing operation near Hay River, N.W.T., up in flames August 2023. Courtesy: Sandra Patterson Lester
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tanisha Edison and her partner had to welcome the newest addition to their family more than 1,000 kilometres away from home.

Edison, a resident of Hay River, N.W.T., had a healthy baby girl on Aug. 23 at Edmonton’s Royal Alexandra Hospital, a little more than a week after they were forced to leave home due to the wildfire.

“It’s hard to be in a different community like 13 hours from your home when you have a new baby and you know everything you have is in a different town,” she said.

“I went from having ideas, plans and having everything that I needed for the baby to having pretty much nothing.”

However, she said she’s thankful to have had her daughter, who she named Nova Grace, in the Alberta capital.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it turned out better for my delivery plans because they do have some of the best hospitals for babies and mothers in Edmonton,” she said.

Edison and her partner, Mason Bruneau, are anxious to go home and to sleep in her own bed. Edison said she’s especially excited to introduce her baby to the new crib they haven’t been able to use yet.

Residents of Yellowknife and two nearby First Nations, which were evacuated three weeks ago, were allowed to return to their homes Wednesday.

But it still isn’t safe for residents to return to some communities in the territory, including Hay River, where officials have said wildfire last month damaged some structures in the town of 3,500.

More on Canada

Fort Smith and Fort Providence remain at an extreme risk to wildfires, while Hay River also continues to be at risk.

More than 36,000 squared kilometres have burned so far this year in the territory due to wildfires, and 241 active fires remain.

Edison said having a baby in Edmonton turned out to be a good experience after all.

She had plenty of help from her family and was lucky to give birth to a “quiet and calm” baby.

Trending Now

She said her two older children helped to keep her mind occupied while they were evacuated. They’ve stayed at an evacuation centre, the hospital and hotels.

Story continues below advertisement

“My daughter is autistic, so they really kept me on my feet,” she said. “It was a little easier to keep my mind off of the stress and the evacuation, trying to make sure my children are settled and have what they need.”

Edison’s advice for expectant mothers who may be in her shoes is “just getting as much rest as you can, and to make sure you have everything prepared.”

There is still no sign when Edison and her family can return to Hay River and they are patiently waiting to be told it’s safe.

“The more time you have to prepare, the better,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Evacuation order lifted for Yellowknife after 3 weeks of wildfire danger'
Evacuation order lifted for Yellowknife after 3 weeks of wildfire danger
WildfireNorthwest TerritoriesBirthRoyal Alexandra HospitalYellowknifeNorthwest Territories wildfireevacueen.w.t.Hay RiverNorthwest Territories fireN.W.T wildfire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices