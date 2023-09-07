Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

B.C. transit cops hop into action, reunite support bunny with owner

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 7, 2023 1:30 pm
Const. Jazz Nijjar of Metro Vancouver Transit Police holds a rabbit named "Mercedes Sprinter" after it was caught running loose at downtown Vancouver's SkyTrain transit station in this Aug. 31, 2023 handout photo. The transit police reunited the support rabbit with her owner who says the bunny jumped the tracks as she was boarding a train. View image in full screen
Const. Jazz Nijjar of Metro Vancouver Transit Police holds a rabbit named "Mercedes Sprinter" after it was caught running loose at downtown Vancouver's SkyTrain transit station in this Aug. 31, 2023 handout photo. The transit police reunited the support rabbit with her owner who says the bunny jumped the tracks as she was boarding a train. Handout/Metro Vancouver Transit Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A rabbit that hopped the tracks at a downtown Vancouver transit station was reunited with its owner after efforts by passengers and police.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police say the bunny was running loose last Thursday at the Granville SkyTrain station when a passenger picked it up and handed it to officers patrolling the underground stop.

Transit police media spokeswoman Const. Amanda Steele says officers walked around the station with the rabbit, named Mercedes Sprinter, looking for the owner.

Click to play video: '‘He said get off my bus.’ Blind woman devastated by Nanaimo transit treatment'
‘He said get off my bus.’ Blind woman devastated by Nanaimo transit treatment
Trending Now

She says a short time later, a “frantic female passenger” was heard asking people if they had seen a rabbit.

Story continues below advertisement

Steele says the officers were able to reunite the bunny with her owner, who told them it was her emotional support animal.

She says officers reminded the woman of a policy that animals must remain in an approved carrier for safety while travelling on transit.

More on BC
metro vancouver transit policeservice animalsgranville skytrain stationservice bunny reunited with ownerservice rabbitsupport bunnyTransit police rescue bunny
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices