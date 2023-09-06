Burnaby firefighters battle explosive fire at homeless camp

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby, B.C., firefighters were quick to put out a fire in a wooded area near Still Creek and Douglas Road Wednesday morning.

The fire started with a person from a nearby homeless camp burning off plastic from wires and cables to get at the copper for resale to metal recyclers, according to Burnaby RCMP.

Due to the tinder-dry conditions, the Wildland Fire Team was also called in to help deal with a situation that quickly became dangerous for firefighters.

“The scene was strewn with garbage, metal everywhere,” Burnaby Fire Asst. Chief Gavin Summers said.

“So when we got there it was actually quite a challenge because there was magnesium involved, too, and when the crews were hitting the fire with water the magnesium chunks were flying off, coming at them so we had to remove the magnesium and take care of it separately.”

Police were also called and confirmed a criminal investigation was not underway. Luckily, no one was injured in the blaze.

Summers said he has seen an uptick in fires at Burnaby homeless encampments in recent months.

“We’ve had a few homeless camps where they’re they’re actually quite elaborate. And there’s weapons involved,” he said.

“The last one we had in East Burnaby, that was quite significant. We actually had someone who died as a result of the fire.”

RCMP said they have not been called out to more fires at homeless encampments, however.