Highway 97 rockslide: Officials hopeful road will partially reopen Sept. 16

At least 10 more days.

That’s how long motorists in the Okanagan will have to continue detouring around the rockslide that’s blocking traffic on Highway 97, just north of Summerland, B.C.

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Transportation said if all goes well, the highway could be reopened to single-lane, alternating traffic on the weekend of Sept. 16.

Work continues on rockslide near Summerland

Currently, crews are building a wall of massive concrete blocks along the middle of the highway, with good progress being made during the Labour Day long weekend.

“This is one step that we wanted to take to allow us to potentially open the road,” said Steve Sirett, executive director for the Southern Interior region. “The next step in that process is the construction of a large berm.”

The berm will be built along the southbound lanes, against the base of the slide. Once complete, the highway’s two northbound lanes will be used for single-lane, alternating traffic.

“At this time, we anticipate that work to be complete by the weekend of Sept. 16,” said Sirett.

Man walks from Kelowna to Penticton due to rock slide

“This, of course, is dependent on productivity at the site. We are working within a slide area, and with that comes strict safety protocols.”

Sirett said if conditions change, such as adverse weather, or the slide picks up movement, that could delay the opening. The highway has been closed since Aug. 28

Just before 5 p.m., the Ministry of Transportation issued a press release, stating that geotechnical engineers are continuing to monitor and assess data from sensors at the slide site.

“The sensors show a steady continuing movement of the slope,” said the ministry. “Due to the risk of further falling rock, the highway remains closed at this time to protect the motoring public.”

Additional detour routes available for Highway 97

How long single-lane, alternating traffic will last isn’t known. Sirett said that depends on how the slide area reacts to the berm being built.

“The (block wall) and berm will allow us to work on the long-term stabilization of this slide,” said Sirett. “I expect (it to last) several months, quite likely.”

He continued, saying, “at this point, our focus has been trying to get it open to traffic and stabilize the side enough to make safe to get open to traffic while we assess options for how to stabilize it in the long term.”

Regarding the two gravel forest service roads being used as detours between Kelowna and Penticton plus Summerland to Peachland, the ministry said graders are being continuously used to smooth them out.

South Okanagan officials respond to highway closure

“We expect we’ll do that throughout the time we’ll be advertising them as a detour,” said Sirett.

“Unfortunately, you are on a gravel road, and no matter how much grading we do, and the traffic on there, the conditions will deteriorate as traffic uses it.

“So I really do advise drivers that if you’re going to go out and use those roads, make sure your car is in good condition, make sure you have good tires, with enough food and water and fuel.”