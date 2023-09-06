Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary Police seek assistance in locating woman with 26 warrants

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 7:27 pm
A photo of 27-year-old Erika Provost, who is unlawfully at large.
A photo of 27-year-old Erika Provost, who is unlawfully at large. The City of Calgary Newsroom
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary police are asking for the public’s assistance to find a woman who is wanted on 26 criminal warrants.

Twenty-seven-year-old Erika Provost is wanted on warrants related to five residential break-and-enters that happened in the communities of Rocky Ridge, Hamptons, Tuscany, Nolan Hill and Redstone.

She is also wanted for 14 counts of failure to comply with a release order, three counts of breach of probation, two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of mischief.

Click to play video: 'Southeast Calgary community on edge as robberies escalate'
Southeast Calgary community on edge as robberies escalate

Calgary police say they have made several attempts to track down Provost, but investigators have been unable to locate her.

Story continues below advertisement

Provost is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 126 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Erika Provost wanted poster. View image in full screen
Erika Provost wanted poster. The City of Calgary Newsroom

Anyone with information about Provost’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

Related News
CrimeCalgary PoliceBreak And EnterWantedWarrantsTuscanyRedstoneHamptonsNolan HillRocky RidgeErika Provost
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices