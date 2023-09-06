Calgary Police seek assistance in locating woman with 26 warrants

Calgary police are asking for the public’s assistance to find a woman who is wanted on 26 criminal warrants.
Twenty-seven-year-old Erika Provost is wanted on warrants related to five residential break-and-enters that happened in the communities of Rocky Ridge, Hamptons, Tuscany, Nolan Hill and Redstone.
She is also wanted for 14 counts of failure to comply with a release order, three counts of breach of probation, two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of mischief.
Calgary police say they have made several attempts to track down Provost, but investigators have been unable to locate her.
Provost is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and weighing 126 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Provost’s whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments