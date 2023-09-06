Menu

Crime

Summer call volume drops again: Grand Forks RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 4:27 pm
The RCMP detachment in Grand Forks, B.C. View image in full screen
The RCMP detachment in Grand Forks, B.C. Google Maps
Police in Grand Forks, B.C., say, for a third year in a row, there was a decrease in summer calls.

On Wednesday, RCMP said there were 506 calls for service in Grand Forks and Christina Lake this past July and August, down from 664 in 2022 and 722 in 2021.

“There could be a variety of reasons that have led to this decline in our call volume,” Sgt. Darryl Peppler said of the 30-per cent decrease from 2022.

Click to play video: 'RCMP reminding drivers to slow down in school zones'
RCMP reminding drivers to slow down in school zones

Peppler said the drop could range from a decline in tourism and motorists driving though as a result of the province-wide wildfire activity.

Story continues below advertisement

The call totals are as follows:

  • 2023 (506 calls). Grand Forks: 403. Christina Lake: 103.
  • 2022 (664 calls). Grand Forks: 529. Christina Lake: 135.
  • 2021 (722 calls). Grand Forks: 580. Christina Lake: 142.
Police noted that calls for service can range from noise complaints and missing licence plates to break and enter, theft, assault, impaired driving and more.

Click to play video: 'BC Adventure: Cranbrook and surrounding area'
BC Adventure: Cranbrook and surrounding area
