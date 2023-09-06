Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Peterborough seeks public input to rejuvenate Denne and Dominion parks

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 4:41 pm
The City of Peterborough is seeking public input on how to improve Dominion Park (shown) and Denne Park. View image in full screen
The City of Peterborough is seeking public input on how to improve Dominion Park (shown) and Denne Park. Google Streetview
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Peterborough is seeking public input on how to enhance two parks.

Rejuvenation plans will begin next spring and summer, focusing on rejuvenating Denne Park at 210 Denne Cres. in Ashburnham Ward 4 and at Dominion Park at 342 Dominion Cres. in Northcrest Ward 5.

Both parks were identified as “high priorities” in the city’s Assessment of Parks and Open Spaces study, which assessed factors such as park equity, quality and amenities.

“Both new park developments will incorporate features for all ages with a focus on improving accessibility,” the city states.

Residents can participate in online surveys and drop-in sessions to help identify priorities for the rejuvenation of the parks. City staff will be at the drop-in sessions to answer questions.

Dominion Park consultation

A public drop-in session will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the McDonnel Street Community Centre at 577 McDonnel St.

Story continues below advertisement

An online survey on the park is available at connectptbo.ca/Dominion-Park. Paper copies of the survey are available in the lobby at city hall at 500 George. St. N. The survey will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Denne Park consultation

A public drop-in session will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Peterborough Naval Club at 24 Whitla St.

More on Science and Tech

An online survey is available at connectptbo.ca/Denne-Park. Paper copies of the survey will be available in the city hall lobby. The survey will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The city says once the survey period has closed, an update summarizing the survey findings will be posted.

“Parks support the health and wellbeing of neighbourhoods by encouraging recreation, physical activity and socialization,” said Coun. Lesley Parnell, chair of council’s arenas, parks and recreation portfolio.

“Updated park amenities improve accessibility and connection with our green outdoor spaces. We need your help to ensure the upcoming enhancements meet the needs of each of these communities. Whether you are a family with young children or a senior who would enjoy spending time there, we want to hear from you.”

For more information, visit Connect Peterborough at connectptbo.ca/Dominion-Park  or  connectptbo.ca/Denne-Park or call at 705-742-7777 ext. 1829.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario Greenbelt scandal: Liberal leader demands Ford return protected land and ‘open the books’'
Ontario Greenbelt scandal: Liberal leader demands Ford return protected land and ‘open the books’
Related News
City of PeterboroughGreen SpaceDominion ParkPeterborough parksPeterborough playgroundDenne Parkpark rejuventationPeterborough green space
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices