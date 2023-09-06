Peterborough seeks public input to rejuvenate Denne and Dominion parks

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough is seeking public input on how to enhance two parks.

Rejuvenation plans will begin next spring and summer, focusing on rejuvenating Denne Park at 210 Denne Cres. in Ashburnham Ward 4 and at Dominion Park at 342 Dominion Cres. in Northcrest Ward 5.

Both parks were identified as “high priorities” in the city’s Assessment of Parks and Open Spaces study, which assessed factors such as park equity, quality and amenities.

“Both new park developments will incorporate features for all ages with a focus on improving accessibility,” the city states.

Residents can participate in online surveys and drop-in sessions to help identify priorities for the rejuvenation of the parks. City staff will be at the drop-in sessions to answer questions.

Dominion Park consultation

A public drop-in session will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the McDonnel Street Community Centre at 577 McDonnel St.

Story continues below advertisement

An online survey on the park is available at connectptbo.ca/Dominion-Park. Paper copies of the survey are available in the lobby at city hall at 500 George. St. N. The survey will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 5.

Denne Park consultation

A public drop-in session will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Peterborough Naval Club at 24 Whitla St.

An online survey is available at connectptbo.ca/Denne-Park. Paper copies of the survey will be available in the city hall lobby. The survey will be open until 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The city says once the survey period has closed, an update summarizing the survey findings will be posted.

“Parks support the health and wellbeing of neighbourhoods by encouraging recreation, physical activity and socialization,” said Coun. Lesley Parnell, chair of council’s arenas, parks and recreation portfolio.

“Updated park amenities improve accessibility and connection with our green outdoor spaces. We need your help to ensure the upcoming enhancements meet the needs of each of these communities. Whether you are a family with young children or a senior who would enjoy spending time there, we want to hear from you.”

For more information, visit Connect Peterborough at connectptbo.ca/Dominion-Park or connectptbo.ca/Denne-Park or call at 705-742-7777 ext. 1829.