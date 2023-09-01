Peterborough splash pad season extended to Sept. 11

Send this page to someone via email

With temperatures expected to reach 30 C and higher next week, the City of Peterborough will keep its splash pads open until Sept. 11, extending the season by six days.

The city operates seven pads located in parks. The pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following sites:

Barnardo Park on Barnardo Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard

Hamilton Park at 575 Bonaccord St.

King Edward Park at 455 George St. South

Kinsmen Park at 1 Kinsmen Way

Nicholls Oval at 725 Armour Rd.

Rogers Cove at 131 Maria St.

Turner Park at the corner of Chamberlain and High streets

“Local families will be looking for ways to cool off during this mini heat wave, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our splash pad facilities for an extended season,” stated city councillor Lesley Parnell, chairperson of council’s Arenas, Parks and Recreation portfolio.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says splash pads close before the fall to prevent pipes and the water system from freezing as temperatures begin to drop between fall and spring.

The city notes the beaches at Beavermead Park and Rogers Cove are not supervised since the summer lifeguard program ended on Aug. 27.

Peterborough Public Health’s season water testing at the beaches is scheduled to wrap up on Friday, Sept. 1.