Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Peterborough splash pad season extended to Sept. 11

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 10:54 am
The City of Peterborough is extending its splash pad season to Sept. 11, 2023. View image in full screen
The City of Peterborough is extending its splash pad season to Sept. 11, 2023. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With temperatures expected to reach 30 C and higher next week, the City of Peterborough will keep its splash pads open until Sept. 11, extending the season by six days.

The city operates seven pads located in parks. The pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following sites:

  • Barnardo Park on Barnardo Avenue north of Sunset Boulevard
  • Hamilton Park at 575 Bonaccord St.
  • King Edward Park at 455 George St. South
  • Kinsmen Park at 1 Kinsmen Way
  • Nicholls Oval at 725 Armour Rd.
  • Rogers Cove at 131 Maria St.
  • Turner Park at the corner of Chamberlain and High streets

“Local families will be looking for ways to cool off during this mini heat wave, and we are thrilled to be able to offer our splash pad facilities for an extended season,” stated city councillor Lesley Parnell, chairperson of council’s Arenas, Parks and Recreation portfolio.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The city says splash pads close before the fall to prevent pipes and the water system from freezing as temperatures begin to drop between fall and spring.

The city notes the beaches at Beavermead Park and Rogers Cove are not supervised since the summer lifeguard program ended on Aug. 27.

Peterborough Public Health’s season water testing at the beaches is scheduled to wrap up on Friday, Sept. 1.

 

More on Science and Tech
PeterboroughCity of PeterboroughSplash PadsPeterborough OntarioBeavermead Park beachRogers Cove beachPeterborough splash padsPeterborough splash pad season
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices