Manitoba Liberal platform contains new spending, higher taxes for some people

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Liberal Party has released its full campaign platform, which includes roughly $1 billion in new spending and higher taxes for some income earners and property owners.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont says the spending is needed to fix health care, education and other services, and is an alternative to the Progressive Conservative and New Democrat plans.

Lamont’s promises include a minimum income for seniors, bonus pay for all front-line health-care workers and medicare coverage for mental health services.

To pay for it, Lamont says he would eliminate the top 80 per cent of education property tax rebate cheques the government issues.

0:52 Manitoba Liberal leader says NDP, PC parties making the ‘same promises’

Lamont says he would also take in more income tax revenue by reducing the amount for many people, but raising taxes paid by people earning more than $120,000 a year.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals would also not fully refund the price on carbon, but instead use some of the money raised for green-energy projects.