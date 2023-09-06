Calgary police investigating hate-motivated property damage at Indigenous radio station

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for damaging an Indigenous radio station’s building last month.

They suspect the incident is hate-motivated.

On Aug. 10, at 7:31 a.m., Calgary Police were called to a radio station located in the 1000 block of Centre Street after a man had repeatedly struck the windows of the radio station with a large rock.

After reviewing the CCTV footage, police believe the man may have targeted the radio station due to the images of Indigenous women that were painted on the two windows he struck and then defaced.

The Hate Crime Prevention Team is investigating, and hate motivation is suspected.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, with a slim build and a shaved head, wearing no shirt, black shorts, white shoes and a black ball cap.

Image of property damage suspect. The City of Calgary Newsroom

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the man is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.