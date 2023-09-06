Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - QR Calgary

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Calgary police investigating hate-motivated property damage at Indigenous radio station

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 3:10 pm
Police seek public assistance to identify property damage suspect.
Police seek public assistance to identify property damage suspect. The City of Calgary Newsroom
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man believed to be responsible for damaging an Indigenous radio station’s building last month.

They suspect the incident is hate-motivated.

On Aug. 10, at 7:31 a.m., Calgary Police were called to a radio station located in the 1000 block of Centre Street after a man had repeatedly struck the windows of the radio station with a large rock.

Story continues below advertisement

After reviewing the CCTV footage, police believe the man may have targeted the radio station due to the images of Indigenous women that were painted on the two windows he struck and then defaced.

The Hate Crime Prevention Team is investigating, and hate motivation is suspected.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, with a slim build and a shaved head, wearing no shirt, black shorts, white shoes and a black ball cap.

Image of property damage suspect.
Image of property damage suspect. The City of Calgary Newsroom

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the man is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-123 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Victim of Vancouver hate crime speaks to Global News'
Victim of Vancouver hate crime speaks to Global News
Related News
CrimeIndigenousCalgary PoliceHate CrimeRadioRockWindow1000 block of Centre StreetHate Crime Prevention Team
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices