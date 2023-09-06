Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

York Regional Police say a motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday.
Police said the crash happened at around 11:48 a.m. on Bloomington Road and the York-Durham Townline.
Ornge air ambulance said they airlifted a man in his 20s to a Toronto hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on the condition of the dump truck driver.
Bloomington Road between 9th Line and York-Durham Townline is closed and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.
