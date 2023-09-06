Menu

Crime

Motorcyclist seriously injured after crash with dump truck in Whitchurch-Stouffville

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 1:20 pm
The scene of the collision on Wednesday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision on Wednesday. Marc Cormier / Global News
York Regional Police say a motorcyclist has serious injuries after a crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville on Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened at around 11:48 a.m. on Bloomington Road and the York-Durham Townline.

Ornge air ambulance said they airlifted a man in his 20s to a Toronto hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on the condition of the dump truck driver.

Bloomington Road between 9th Line and York-Durham Townline is closed and motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Story continues below advertisement

 

