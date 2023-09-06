London, Ont. woman shot by potential BB gun: police

Send this page to someone via email

London police are investigating after a woman was struck by a projectile from a passing vehicle overnight.

Around midnight, a group of friends were walking on the north sidewalk of Broughdale Avenue when a vehicle drove by them. Police say someone inside the passing vehicle pointed what appeared to be a handgun out of the back window.

An 18-year-old woman was struck by a projectile and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the projectile was from a BB gun.

Investigators from the major crime section are asking anyone who has video surveillance — including dashcam footage, cellphone video or doorbell cameras on Broughdale Avenue, Audrey Avenue or Richmond Street — to contact the London Police Service.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark (possibly black) four-door sedan.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).