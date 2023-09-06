Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. woman shot by potential BB gun: police

By Ben Harrietha 980 CFPL
Posted September 6, 2023 11:53 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

London police are investigating after a woman was struck by a projectile from a passing vehicle overnight.

Around midnight, a group of friends were walking on the north sidewalk of Broughdale Avenue when a vehicle drove by them. Police say someone inside the passing vehicle pointed what appeared to be a handgun out of the back window.

An 18-year-old woman was struck by a projectile and taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the projectile was from a BB gun.

Investigators from the major crime section are asking anyone who has video surveillance — including dashcam footage, cellphone video or doorbell cameras on Broughdale Avenue, Audrey Avenue or Richmond Street — to contact the London Police Service.

Trending Now

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark (possibly black) four-door sedan.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to call London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

More on Crime
London OntarioLondon Police ServiceAggravated AssaultLondon crimeBB GunLondon ShootingBroughdale Avenue AssaultBroughdale Avenue BB gun
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices