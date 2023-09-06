Menu

Crime

Drugs, weapons seized at a Guelph apartment complex

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 6, 2023 11:34 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
A west-end Guelph apartment complex was the scene of a police drug bust.

Guelph police were called to an area near Dawson Road and Willow Road on Tuesday afternoon. Officers arrived at around 1 p.m. and met members of another police service.

They had a male suspect in custody who was arrested for violating the terms of his parole.

Investigators say they saw large amounts of suspected crystal methamphetamine inside the building. A search warrant was obtained and later executed at the apartment unit and a vehicle.

Police say over $63,000 in suspected crystal meth, fentanyl, cocaine, and other controlled substances were seized. They also say they recovered two prohibited knives, a conductive energy weapon, and cash.

Two Guelph men, both 35 years of age, were arrested and are facing charges. Both were held for bail hearings.

