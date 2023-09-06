Two more suspects arrested in August homicide, Winnipeg cops say

Winnipeg police have made two more arrests in connection with a fatal shooting on Furby Street last month.
Ramona Harriette Harper, 21, and Raoul Wes-Tyson Bradley Harper, 19, were arrested Saturday and each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Cory Roger Roulette on Aug. 26.
Raoul Harper also faces three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.
Kyle Alex Harper, 25, was previously arrested and faces a half-dozen charges, including second-degree murder and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.
Police said they believe the three suspects, who didn’t know the victim before the incident, forced their way into a room, where Roulette was confronted and fatally shot.
No further arrests are expected, and all three suspects remain in custody.
- Here’s what happened on Day 1 of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ trial
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo faces trial in Ottawa. Here’s what the charges mean
- Ottawa wedding shooting: What we know about the incident that left 2 dead, 6 injured
- Trial of man charged in deaths of London, Ont., Muslim family members to start Tuesday
Comments