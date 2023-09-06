Menu

Crime

Two more suspects arrested in August homicide, Winnipeg cops say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 11:08 am
File - A Winnipeg police vehicle. Winnipeg police say they now have all three suspects connected with an August homicide on Furby Street in custody. View image in full screen
File - A Winnipeg police vehicle. Winnipeg police say they now have all three suspects connected with an August homicide on Furby Street in custody. Shane Gibson/Global News
Winnipeg police have made two more arrests in connection with a fatal shooting on Furby Street last month.

Ramona Harriette Harper, 21, and Raoul Wes-Tyson Bradley Harper, 19, were arrested Saturday and each charged with second-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Cory Roger Roulette on Aug. 26.

Raoul Harper also faces three counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Kyle Alex Harper, 25, was previously arrested and faces a half-dozen charges, including second-degree murder and carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

Police said they believe the three suspects, who didn’t know the victim before the incident, forced their way into a room, where Roulette was confronted and fatally shot.

No further arrests are expected, and all three suspects remain in custody.

