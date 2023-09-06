Warning for Sask. hunters goes out as dry conditions expected through Fall

Send this page to someone via email

As Fall creeps up on Saskatchewan, the Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation and Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association are expecting more dry conditions and are sending out a warning as hunting season starts.

The organizations are asking hunters to take extra precautions, adding that wildfire risk is expected to remain above average through the season.

“While the majority of hunters are conscientious about minimizing their impact, the prevailing dry spells, sporadic rain, and persistent high winds form a concerning backdrop for potential uncontrolled wildfires,” said Darrell Crabbe, Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation’s executive director.



“We urge hunters to remain vigilant in these conditions, as even small oversights could lead to disastrous outcomes.”

“Amidst the heightened fire risk this hunting season, we urge all hunters to exercise added vigilance. Precautionary measures encompass having a fire extinguisher accessible in your vehicle, securing landowner consent before traversing their grounds, minimizing undue vehicle idling, and steadfastly adhering to established trails and roads,” said Chad MacPherson, general manager of the Saskatchewan Stock Growers Association.

Looking at the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency fire danger map, while some parts of northern Saskatchewan rank low on the chart, much of the province still has a moderate or high risk.

As of Tuesday, there were 47 active rural municipality fire bans in place across the province, 16 urban municipality fire bans, and one provincial park fire ban.

There are 18 active wildfires in Saskatchewan, adding up to 423 total wildfires so far this year. The five-year average is 362.