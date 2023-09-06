Menu

Crime

Penetanguishene stand-off suspect dies in hospital from injuries, SIU reports

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 9:08 am
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters. Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Ontario’s police watchdog says the suspect in a police stand-off in Penetanguishene last week has died in hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit opened an investigation into provincial police after the suspect was seriously injured by what authorities said was a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sept. 31.

On the morning of the incident, Halton Regional Police officers went to a property in the area of Laurier Road in Penetanguishene to execute search warrants.

The SIU says a 35-year-old man barricaded himself in an RV on the property, leading to a standoff.

Ontario Provincial Police tactical unit officers attended, as well as a negotiator.

After a lengthy stand-off, the SIU says that at around 9:30 p.m., provincial police officers deployed pepper spray into the RV, leading to the suspect exciting the RV with a “self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Story continues below advertisement

The man was taken to a Toronto hospital, where he later died on Monday.

Investigators say a post-mortem is scheduled for Wednesday morning in Toronto.

The police watchdog says that as they look into the cause of the death, one subject official and three witness officials have been designated.

