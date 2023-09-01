Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

SIU investigating after Penetanguishene stand-off leads to suspect being seriously injured

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 1, 2023 1:45 pm
Peterborough County OPP say a man was arrested for impaired driving after striking a police cruiser on Aug. 20, 2023. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP say a man was arrested for impaired driving after striking a police cruiser on Aug. 20, 2023. Global News
Ontario’s police watchdog has opened an investigation into provincial police after a stand-off in Penetanguishene led to a suspect being seriously injured.

On Thursday morning, Halton Regional Police officers went to a property in the area of Laurier Road to execute search warrants.

The Special Investigations Unit says a 35-year-old man barricaded himself in an RV on the property, leading to a standoff.

Ontario Provincial Police Tactical Unit officers attended, as well as a negotiator.

After a lengthy stand-off off the SUI says around 9:30 p.m., provincial police officers deployed pepper spray into the RV.

Investigators report that the man left the vehicle and “suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The man has been transported to a Toronto hospital.

Three investigators and one forensic investigator have been assigned to the case, the SUI reports.

The SIU is asking anyone with information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

