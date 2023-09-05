Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Edmonton business on Fort Road closes after string of problems

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 11:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton’s My Grandma’s Attic on Fort Road closing its doors'
Edmonton’s My Grandma’s Attic on Fort Road closing its doors
It’s been a string of trouble for the owner of My Grandma's Attic on Fort Road. Vandalism, construction and unfulfilled plans means “My Grandma’s Attic” will shut its doors after more than a decade in business. Sarah Komadina has more.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thirteen years ago, Nancy Chekowski opened up My Grandma’s Attic on Fort Road in Edmonton. Chekowski was sold on a plan to turn the area into a mini Whyte Avenue, but that hasn’t happened.

“This could have been beautiful, it’s not,” she said.

“Nobody wants to come here, because let’s face it, it’s a dump.”

Love isn’t enough. Chekowski said she has faced several issues including theft and vandalism. One time she even chase a thief after he left her store.

“It was a stainless steel ring, it wasn’t a million-dollar ring or anything, but the fact that he thought because I was in a wheelchair and I was an old woman that I would let him get away with it, well, it took me 30 seconds to chase him down the street and he handed me back my ring.”

Story continues below advertisement

On top of everything, ongoing road construction in Fort Road has also meant less customers.

“People would phone and I would try to tell them how to get here, but they never showed up because they couldn’t figure it out.”

When the landlord said she was selling the building and would include a condition to continue the lease, Chekowski decided she invested enough time in this area and it’s time to close.

More on Canada

“She was selling and I was like maybe it’s a sign, it was getting really hard,” Chekowski said.

“I’ve lost money every year, I never made a penny but I loved it.”

The city said in an email to Global News there are several initiatives to improve the area and specifically along the Fort Road corridor. The Balwin and Belvedere communities were approved for the neighbourhood revitalization program in June 2018.

Trending Now

The city worked with those communities to identify components for the revitalization strategy. Community members shared their priorities for roadways and parks. The city is putting these priorities into action through capital project funding.

As part of the program, five parks and three roadways have been prioritized for revitalization. Other significant projects in the area include Station Pointe and the Fort Road Widening.

Story continues below advertisement

Chekowski stressed she hasn’t seen any benefits. My Grandma’s Attic will officially close its doors on Monday, Sept. 11.

“It’s going to be hard. Pretty much I put my life into this.”

Click to play video: 'Edmonton students head back to class'
Edmonton students head back to class
TheftConstructionVandalismFort RoadMy Grandma's AtticEdmonton Fort RoadFort Road businessnesNancy Chekowski
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices