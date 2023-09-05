Woman suffers serious injury during Winnipeg arrest, IIU launches investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is probing the events surrounding a recent arrest in Winnipeg that left a woman with a serious injury.

The incident occurred on Sunday and the IIU was notified by the Winnipeg Police Service on Monday.

According to the initial report, at 11:13 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a distress call involving a woman who had broken into a residence and was reportedly assaulting people.

Officers encountered what they called a combative woman and during the course of her arrest, police used force, resulting in a serious injury to the suspect.

She was taken to the Concordia Hospital, where a medical evaluation confirmed a fractured right tibia.

In accordance with IIU regulations, a fractured tibia qualifies as a serious injury, triggering the IIU’s mandate to investigate the incident thoroughly.

The IIU is now urging witnesses or individuals possessing pertinent information, including any video footage, to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation. They can contact the IIU toll-free at 1-844-667-6060.