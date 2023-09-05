Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 630CHED

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Human remains found at home in Lac La Biche, Alta., RCMP investigating

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 5:50 pm
File photo of a RCMP officer. View image in full screen
Lac La Biche RCMP have found human remains in a residence, Major Crimes is investigating. Andrew Vaughan / CP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the discovery of human remains in the hamlet of Lac La Biche, Alta.

On Sept. 4, Lac La Biche RCMP were following up with a well-being check which led police to a specific location.

Police say with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team, officers attended and located a dead man in a home.

Click to play video: 'Man found dead in alley in southwest Edmonton’s Allard neighbourhood'
Man found dead in alley in southwest Edmonton’s Allard neighbourhood

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and there will be an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

Related News
CrimeRCMPDeathdeadEmergency Response TeamAutopsyLac La BicheRCMP Major Crimes Unitwellbeing check
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices