Human remains found at home in Lac La Biche, Alta., RCMP investigating

RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating the discovery of human remains in the hamlet of Lac La Biche, Alta.

On Sept. 4, Lac La Biche RCMP were following up with a well-being check which led police to a specific location.

Police say with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team, officers attended and located a dead man in a home.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and there will be an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

More to come…