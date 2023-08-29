Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hiker found dead in Banff National Park

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted August 29, 2023 11:50 am
canada-gas-prices-summer-2023 View image in full screen
A vehicle drives under the welcome sign on Highway 1A also known as the Bow Valley Parkway in Banff National Park in 2020 as seen in this handout image provided January 23, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Parks Canada
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A hiker was found dead last weekend after he didn’t return home from a hike in Banff National Park, according to RCMP.

On Sunday, RCMP were told about an overdue hiker at around 4 p.m. Officers found the hiker’s car parked at the Banff airstrip and the Parks Canada visitor safety team joined the search.

Police say the next day at around 11 a.m., Parks Canada crews spotted a body while flying over Cascade Mountain, just north of the town of Banff.

Click to play video: 'Man swiped, charged by grizzly bear on Lake Minnewanka Trail in Banff'
Man swiped, charged by grizzly bear on Lake Minnewanka Trail in Banff

Ground crews were able to get to the 64-year-old man from Calgary, who had died, according to police.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The cause of death is unknown but not suspicious, police confirmed.

More on Calgary
BanffBanff National ParkHikingHiker found deadCascade Mountainbanff cascade mountainbanff hiker found dead
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices