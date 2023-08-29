Hiker found dead in Banff National Park

Send this page to someone via email

A hiker was found dead last weekend after he didn’t return home from a hike in Banff National Park, according to RCMP.

On Sunday, RCMP were told about an overdue hiker at around 4 p.m. Officers found the hiker’s car parked at the Banff airstrip and the Parks Canada visitor safety team joined the search.

Police say the next day at around 11 a.m., Parks Canada crews spotted a body while flying over Cascade Mountain, just north of the town of Banff.

Ground crews were able to get to the 64-year-old man from Calgary, who had died, according to police.

The cause of death is unknown but not suspicious, police confirmed.