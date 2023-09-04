Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing man

See more sharing options

Update 12:54 p.m.

The Silver Alert has ended. Smith has been found safely, a press release states.

Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old man who was last seen in the city’s Leila North neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Terrance (Terry) Smith was last seen in the area on Sunday at about 3:45 p.m.

Smith is described as approximately five feet five inches with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair, and prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, dark grey zip-up sweater, dark jeans and running shoes that may be black.

Winnipeg police classify Smith as a vulnerable person.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

