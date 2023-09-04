Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police issue Silver Alert for missing man

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 12:53 pm
Terrance Smith was last seen in the Leila North neighbourhood of Winnipeg on Sept. 3.
Terrance Smith was last seen in the Leila North neighbourhood of Winnipeg on Sept. 3. Winnipeg police handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Update 12:54 p.m.

The Silver Alert has ended. Smith has been found safely, a press release states.

Winnipeg police have issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old man who was last seen in the city’s Leila North neighbourhood Sunday afternoon.

Terrance (Terry) Smith was last seen in the area on Sunday at about 3:45 p.m.

Smith is described as approximately five feet five inches with a thin build, shoulder-length brown hair, and prescription glasses. He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, dark grey zip-up sweater, dark jeans and running shoes that may be black.

Winnipeg police classify Smith as a vulnerable person.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba MLA calls for Silver Alert system to help find missing adults'
Manitoba MLA calls for Silver Alert system to help find missing adults
Winnipeg policemissing personSilver AlertWinnipeg missing personGarden CityLeila Northmanitoba silver alert
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices