Toronto residents charged with theft at Cobourg business

Four Toronto residents face theft charges following an incident at a business in Cobourg, Ont., late last week.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 1, officers responded to a theft in progress at a King Street West business.

Police say their investigation determined four people had selected perfume and cosmetics, concealed the items and then left the store without paying.

The four individuals were arrested at the scene.

Two men, ages 35 and 37, and two women, ages 27 and 34, all from Toronto, were each charged with theft under $5,000.

They were released on an undertaking with a future court date in Cobourg.