Crime

Spike belt used in Sackville. N.S. police chase, 2 people charged

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 3:21 pm
A Nova Scotia man who RCMP say spent eight hours on the run is facing a number of charges, including flight from police.

Halifax District RCMP said they had set up a traffic check point in Middle Sackville Monday night of the long weekend, when they “observed a grey Kia approach at a high rate of speed.”

RCMP said officers tried to stop the vehicle, on Margeson Drive, but the driver refused to stop.

“RCMP officers quickly deployed a spike belt, which was successful, at the exit of the Indigo Shores subdivision,” read a release.

“The Kia Forte came to a stop shortly after, on Hwy. 101, where both occupants exited the vehicle.”

According to RCMP, the vehicle’s passenger was arrested in the nearby brush after a foot chase. The driver, however, got away.

Several hours later, at around 7 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious man near Manor Drive in Lower Sackville who matched the description of the driver.

“The 27-year-old Meteghan man, who suffered minor injuries consistent with that of someone who had travelled through thick brush, was safely arrested,” RCMP noted.

RCMP allege the vehicle had actually been reported stolen last Friday in Weymouth, N.S.

The driver is facing charges of flight from police, dangerous operation of a conveyance, possession of property obtained by crime and obstruction a peace officer.

The 30-year-old passenger from Dartmouth was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, obstructing a peace officer and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

Halifax crimeFlight From PoliceHalifax District RCMPMiddle Sackville NSLower Sackville crimeSackville crimeSackville police chase
