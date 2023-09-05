Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Opening date set for new Edmonton river valley park

By Stephanie Swensrude 630CHED
Posted September 5, 2023 2:21 pm
Click to play video: 'New river valley park in northeast Edmonton'
New river valley park in northeast Edmonton
The City of Edmonton has created a new 190-acre park along the North Saskatchewan River valley in the city's northeast Horse Hills area. – May 23, 2023
A new park in Edmonton’s river valley will open to the public with an event on Sept. 24, according to the city.

The park, previously known as Our Lady Queen of Peace Ranch North, is located directly north of the North Saskatchewan River and east of Anthony Henday Drive at 903 153 Ave. N.E.

READ MORE: Edmonton’s river valley park system expands with new northeast park

The park, named Northeast River Valley Park until a name is chosen following public engagement, was acquired in May and is 190 acres, slightly larger than Hawrelak Park, the city said.

Opening day will feature an open house at the park’s event centre, a story walk put on by Edmonton Public Library, a city tradeshow and food trucks.

13
A new park in Edmonton's river valley system in the northeast part of the city. View image in gallery mode
A new park in Edmonton's river valley system in the northeast part of the city. City of Edmonton
23
A new park in Edmonton's river valley system in the northeast part of the city. View image in gallery mode
A new park in Edmonton's river valley system in the northeast part of the city. City of Edmonton
33
An events centre in the new park in Edmonton's river valley system in the northeast part of the city. View image in gallery mode
An events centre in the new park in Edmonton's river valley system in the northeast part of the city. City of Edmonton
The park is opening after city crews performed inspections and other maintenance work to prepare the park for public use, the city said.

It was supposed to open in August, but the city said it delayed some outdoor preparations until the end of migratory bird nesting season.

City of EdmontonEdmonton River ValleyEdmonton parksnortheast Edmontonedmonton new parkedmonton new park openingedmonton river valley park
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

