Opening date set for new Edmonton river valley park

A new park in Edmonton’s river valley will open to the public with an event on Sept. 24, according to the city.
The park, previously known as Our Lady Queen of Peace Ranch North, is located directly north of the North Saskatchewan River and east of Anthony Henday Drive at 903 153 Ave. N.E.
READ MORE: Edmonton’s river valley park system expands with new northeast park
The park, named Northeast River Valley Park until a name is chosen following public engagement, was acquired in May and is 190 acres, slightly larger than Hawrelak Park, the city said.
Opening day will feature an open house at the park’s event centre, a story walk put on by Edmonton Public Library, a city tradeshow and food trucks.
The park is opening after city crews performed inspections and other maintenance work to prepare the park for public use, the city said.
It was supposed to open in August, but the city said it delayed some outdoor preparations until the end of migratory bird nesting season.
- RCMP investigates ex-RCAF pilots reportedly training China’s air force
- Colleagues coming to work sick? Know your rights as cold and flu season looms
- As interest rate decision looms, here’s what to expect in the fall housing market
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ duo faces trial in Ottawa. Here’s what the charges mean
Comments