Edmonton’s river valley park system expands with new northeast park

Edmonton’s river valley park system got larger Tuesday as it gained a new park in the northeast, the city announced.

Known for now as “Northeast River Valley Park,” the 190-acre property contains a lake for non-motorized boating, a playground, an events centre and walking trail connections to the wider river valley trail network, the city said.

The park, previously known as Our Lady Queen of Peace Ranch North, is located directly north of the North Saskatchewan River and east of Anthony Henday Drive. The park is adjacent to the Horse Hill Area, a developing neighbourhood the city expects to house 70,000 people, according to a news release.

View image in full screen A new park in Edmonton’s river valley system in the northeast part of the city. City of Edmonton

“North Edmonton is developing and growing at a fantastic rate, so we are planning, not only for those living here now, but for the needs of future residents as well,” said Ward Dene Coun. Aaron Paquette.

“We often hear people living in the north and northeast parts of the city that they need more focus from (the city), providing more amenities in the northeast part of the city, so that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

Upgraded transit, parking and roads are planned for the area to accommodate higher traffic, Sohi said.

According to the city, residents will be asked for input on the future of the park, including its name, starting later this year.

Though the city acquired the park in May, it won’t open to the public until August as crews perform inspections, maintenance and prepare the facilities for public use, the city said.

Sohi said the price of the acquisition is confidential for now as the deal is still being completed but he believes the park was bought at market value.