Regina police, educators issue safety reminder as kids head back to class

Kids are greeted with a cool and crisp morning as they head back to school after the summer holidays. Experts have chimed in to remind motorists of the safety precautions in the school zones to keep kids safe.

“It starts with lowering your speed. Here in Regina and in many places in Saskatchewan, the lowered speed limit is 30 km/h,” said Tyler McMurchy, SGI media relations manager.

“Here in Regina, it is enforced seven days a week from 7 to 7, 365 days a year.”

McMurchy said the cost of a speeding ticket in a school zone is more expensive than a regular ticket.

“If you fail to reduce your speed or you cruise along at 50 through a school zone that’s zoned for 30, 20 km/h over the limit will get you a $310 ticket plus three demerits,” he said. “So that’s a test you don’t want to fail.”

Throughout the month of September, motorists can expect an added focus on enforcement when it comes to school zones.

Regina Police Service (RPS) Traffic Safety Unit Acting Sergeant Mark Golaiy was on scene at École St. Elizabeth School on Tuesday morning patrolling and reminding motorists of driving safety tips for the kids.

“The kids are excited. They’re running to their classrooms. They’re with their friends,” said Sgt. Golaiy.

“They’re not necessarily paying attention, even if they are using the crosswalks. Please, as motorists pay attention to these children and then we will have another safe year.”

The vice-principal at École St. Elizabeth School said for September safety month, the schools will be doing a lot of safety drills as well as talking to all the students about how to be safe in, around and outside of the school. But her safety message is for the parents.

“All parents just need to slow down. Everyone is in a rush at the end … and at the beginning of the school day to pick up their kids and to drop their kids off,” said Natalie Mitchell.

“Just to take those extra couple minutes to ensure that all students are safe, that they’re crossing the streets on the crosswalk, that they’re not going in between the busses and that they’re paying attention.”

Angel Blair, the senior communications specialist for CAA, runs the Safety Patrol Program. She said in a recent CAA study, there is evidence that school zones are busier than ever and that means there is a lot of risky behaviour in school zones.

“We heard that the main risky behaviours for pedestrians are jaywalking and not looking both ways when you cross the street,” said Blair. “For motorists, it’s speeding and it’s distracted driving. And so, what CAA is reminding everyone is to not only slow down, but make a plan, have a routine.”

Saskatchewan has about 200 schools that participate in the Safety Patrol Program.