Two bodies found inside home in northern Quebec, police investigating

Quebec provincial police are treating the deaths of two people found inside a northwestern Quebec home as suspicious.

Police say the bodies were found Monday night in a home in Amos, Que., about 485 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Sgt. Nancy Fournier says the force’s crimes against persons unit will investigate and forensic technicians were on site Tuesday.

Investigators have not released a cause of death and they are not ruling out any hypothesis for the moment.

Fournier says police went to the home after someone raised concerns about the well-being of the occupants.

She says police are not releasing the ages or genders of the victims.