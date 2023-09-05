Menu

Education

Speed limits around Okanagan schools drop back down to 30 km/h: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 2:22 pm
Reduced speed limits in school zones across the Okanagan are back in effect starting Tuesday, RCMP said.

Drivers are reminded that a limit of 30 km/h is in effect in school zones from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Vernon and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Armstrong and Enderby, when school is in session. In playground areas, the 30 km/h limit is from dawn until dusk, unless otherwise posted.

In Kelowna, the speed limit in school zones is 30 km/h each school day from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., unless posted otherwise.

“Everyone can expect roads in and around schools are going to be busy as kids make their way back to classes this week,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Chris Terleski.

“Drivers, students, and parents; we all play an important part in making sure our students get to their destinations safely. ”

Terleski said drivers should plan ahead and give themselves extra time.

Avoid rushing and pay close attention in and around school zones and drop-off areas, police say.

Parents may also benefit from reviewing pedestrian safety rules with their children.

In the days ahead, there will be an increased presence in school zones throughout the area making sure drivers are aware and paying attention.

 

