Police appeal for witnesses after man, 50, found dead in Vaughan home

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was found dead in a home in Vaughan.
York Regional Police said on Sept. 1, officers were called to a home on Laskin Drive near Ilan Ramon Boulevard.
Officers said a deceased man was located inside the house.
He has been identified as 50-year-0ld Rakesh “Rick” Joshi from Vaughan.
Police said his death is being investigated as a homicide.
According to police, there is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information or who may have video footage or dashcam footage of the area is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
