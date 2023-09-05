Suspect sought after indecent act reported at Toronto group home for young women: police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Sept. 1, officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West area.

Officers said a man entered a group residential home for young women at around 3 a.m. and committed indecent acts before fleeing.

Police are now searching for a male suspect, standing five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build.

He was seen wearing skin-tight clothing, a black balaclava covering his entire head and face and black shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.