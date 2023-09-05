Suspect sought after indecent act reported at Toronto group home for young women: police

Police are seeking to identify a suspect wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation in Toronto.
Toronto police said on Sept. 1, officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the Avenue Road and Eglinton Avenue West area.
Officers said a man entered a group residential home for young women at around 3 a.m. and committed indecent acts before fleeing.
Police are now searching for a male suspect, standing five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build.
He was seen wearing skin-tight clothing, a black balaclava covering his entire head and face and black shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
- Ottawa wedding shooting: What we know about the incident that left 2 dead, 6 injured
- ‘Freedom Convoy’ organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber’s trial begins on Tuesday
- Trial of man charged in deaths of London, Ont., Muslim family members to start Tuesday
- Two killings, the same day, one year apart: Why James Smith Cree Nation mourns
Comments