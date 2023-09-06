Menu

Crime

Peterborough, Ont., man stabs brother during dispute: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 6, 2023 8:33 pm
Peterborough police arrested a man following a stabbing incident at a home in East City early on Sept. 4, 2023.
Peterborough police arrested a man following a stabbing incident at a home in East City early on Sept. 4, 2023. Peterborough Police Service
A Peterborough man faces charges following a reported stabbing during a dispute between two siblings in the city’s east end on Monday morning.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 5:50 a.m., officers responded to a reported assault at a residence in the area of Walker Avenue and Marsdale Drive in East City.

Police say officers learned there had been a dispute between two brothers during which one was stabbed.

The victim was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

The investigation led to the arrest of a Peterborough man, 18, who was charged with aggravated assault.

He was held in custody and made a court appearance later Monday, police said.

StabbingPeterborough Police Servicepeterborough stabbingEast Citybrothers stabbingMardale DriveWalker AvenueWalker Avenue stabbing
