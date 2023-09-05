Man facing charges after indecent act performed at mall in Kitchener

See more sharing options

A man was arrested over the weekend after an indecent act was reported at a mall in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to Fairview Park Mall just before noon on Sunday after the incident occurred inside a store in the mall.

Officers tracked down the man and made an arrest, according to police.

A 47-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.