Man facing charges after indecent act performed at mall in Kitchener

A man was arrested over the weekend after an indecent act was reported at a mall in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say officers were dispatched to Fairview Park Mall just before noon on Sunday after the incident occurred inside a store in the mall.
Officers tracked down the man and made an arrest, according to police.
A 47-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.
