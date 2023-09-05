Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man facing charges after indecent act performed at mall in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 11:48 am
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man was arrested over the weekend after an indecent act was reported at a mall in Kitchener, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say officers were dispatched to Fairview Park Mall just before noon on Sunday after the incident occurred inside a store in the mall.

Officers tracked down the man and made an arrest, according to police.

Trending Now

A 47-year-old man from Kitchener has been charged with committing an indecent act in a public place.

More on Crime
Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeIndecent ActFairview Park MallKitchener indecent actFairview Park Mall KitchenerFairview Park Mall indecent act
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices