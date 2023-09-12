Moderna’s updated COVID vaccine targeting XBB.1.5 approved in Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has given the green light to an eagerly anticipated fall COVID-19 booster shot in hopes of bolstering the nation’s defence against the virus as the fall season approaches.

The health regulator on Tuesday approved the updated vaccine made by Moderna for all Canadians over the age of six months. Approval for the updated Pfizer vaccine has not been announced.

Health officials have previously said the new vaccines are tailored to the dominant XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariants that are currently circulating in the country.

The approval comes as new COVID-19 variants — BA.2.86 and EG.5 — circulate the country, raising concerns about the effectiveness of existing vaccines and the need for continued vigilance in public health measures.

This comes a day after the United States approved updated COVID-19 vaccines. The shots from Moderna and Pfizer are available to most even if they’ve never had a coronavirus vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still must sign off on the vaccinations, which is expected to come Tuesday.

On Sept. 6, Pfizer said its new COVID-19 vaccine elicited a strong antibody response against the highly mutated BA.2.86 variant of the coronavirus in a preclinical study in mice.

Moderna also said clinical trial data in humans showed its updated shot will likely be effective against the variant.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) has previously recommended Canadians roll up their sleeves for the updated booster in the fall if it has been at least six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection.

— with files from The Associated Press