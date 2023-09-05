5 arrested following drug trafficking investigation: Alberta RCMP

Five people were arrested following a drug trafficking investigation in Whitecourt, Alta.
Whitecourt RCMP and ALERT Edmonton began the investigation because of the trafficking of cocaine in the area.
After several months of investigating, the Whitecourt RCMP, Grande Prairie ALERT, Edson RCMP and the western Alberta RCMP district gathered evidence and executed search warrants in Whitecourt and Woodlands County.
RCMP said that over the course of the investigation, it seized over $27,000 in cash, 463 grams of cocaine and 43.5 grams of ketamine.
The following five people have been arrested:
- Jesse Jackson, 34, of Woodlands County, faces four charges.
- two counts of trafficking cocaine
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Mariah Jackson, 24, of Woodlands County, faces two charges.
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- trafficking cocaine
- Garnet Marcellus, 29, from Whitecourt faces two charges.
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Trafficking cocaine
- Debra Letcher, 62, of Whitecourt. Alta., faces nine charges.
- three counts of trafficking cocaine
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of ketamine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- Jeri Jackson, 30, of Whitecourt, Alta., faces 13 charges.
- five counts of trafficking cocaine
- possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
- possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- possession of ketamine for the purpose of trafficking
