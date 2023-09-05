Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Blogs

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Sept. 5

By David Giles Global News
Posted September 5, 2023 11:51 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Sept. 5'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Tuesday, Sept. 5
WATCH: Warming up under sunny skies — Chantal Wagner has your Tuesday, Sept. 5, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Barbie movie marketing, Old Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast, and back-to-school seasonal health reminders.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Sept. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Marketing impact of the Barbie movie

Pink was the colour this summer. Barbie was a hit not only at the box office, but also with marketing.

From brand partnerships to marketing trends, it created a movement where people wanted to get on the bandwagon.

Marketing expert Ryan Townend from WJ Agency looks at the marketing impact of Barbie.

Click to play video: 'Marketing impact of the Barbie movie'
Marketing impact of the Barbie movie

Saskatchewan’s winter prediction from Old Farmer’s Almanac

September means the warmest weather of the year is pretty much behind us. It won’t be long before furnaces are turned on and parkas are pulled out of the closet.

Story continues below advertisement

Just how cold and snowy the winter will be is part of the tradition of the yearly predictions from Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Managing editor Jack Burnett looks at what his modelling says about the severity of the coming winter in Saskatchewan.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan’s winter prediction from Old Farmer’s Almanac'
Saskatchewan’s winter prediction from Old Farmer’s Almanac

Seasonal health reminders as children return to school

Trending Now

Health professionals are reminding parents what they need to be aware of for the upcoming school year.

That includes ensuring schools and daycares know about allergies and medical conditions.

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk has seasonal reminders and advice for parents as children head back to the classroom.

Click to play video: 'Seasonal health reminders as children return to school'
Seasonal health reminders as children return to school

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 5

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 5'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 5
WinterHealthy LivingGlobal News Morning SaskatoonMarketingBarbieKelly KizlykOld Farmer's MarketWJ Agency
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices