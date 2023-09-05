Saskatoon morning news rewind: Tuesday, Sept. 5

Send this page to someone via email

Barbie movie marketing, Old Farmer’s Almanac winter forecast, and back-to-school seasonal health reminders.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Sept. 5, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Marketing impact of the Barbie movie

Pink was the colour this summer. Barbie was a hit not only at the box office, but also with marketing.

From brand partnerships to marketing trends, it created a movement where people wanted to get on the bandwagon.

Marketing expert Ryan Townend from WJ Agency looks at the marketing impact of Barbie.

Saskatchewan’s winter prediction from Old Farmer’s Almanac

September means the warmest weather of the year is pretty much behind us. It won’t be long before furnaces are turned on and parkas are pulled out of the closet.

Just how cold and snowy the winter will be is part of the tradition of the yearly predictions from Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Managing editor Jack Burnett looks at what his modelling says about the severity of the coming winter in Saskatchewan.

Seasonal health reminders as children return to school

Health professionals are reminding parents what they need to be aware of for the upcoming school year.

That includes ensuring schools and daycares know about allergies and medical conditions.

Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk has seasonal reminders and advice for parents as children head back to the classroom.

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Sept. 5

