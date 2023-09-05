S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in base metals and utilities helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.53 points at 20,461.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.55 points at 34,800.16. The S&P 500 index was down 3.07 points at 4,512.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 8.80 points at 14,040.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.40 cents US compared with 73.64 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.16 at US$86.71 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 18 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$13.70 at US$1,953.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.84 a pound.