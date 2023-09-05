Menu

Economy

S&P/TSX composite down in late morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2023 11:37 am
Trading on financial markets is expected to be light as it is the last full week before the Labour Day holiday. The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. View image in full screen
Trading on financial markets is expected to be light as it is the last full week before the Labour Day holiday. The S&P TSX composite index screen at the TMX Market Centre in downtown Toronto is photographed on Friday, November 11, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin. TIJ
Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses in base metals and utilities helped lead the way lower, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 83.53 points at 20,461.83.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.55 points at 34,800.16. The S&P 500 index was down 3.07 points at 4,512.70, while the Nasdaq composite was up 8.80 points at 14,040.61.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.40 cents US compared with 73.64 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.16 at US$86.71 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 18 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$13.70 at US$1,953.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down a penny at US$3.84 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

