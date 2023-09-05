Menu

Canada

Justin Trudeau kicks off Indo-Pacific tour with arrival in Jakarta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 5, 2023 7:32 am
Canada to significantly enhance presence in Indo Pacific region
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau landed in Jakarta Tuesday where he is kicking off a six-day tour of the Indo-Pacific region.

Trudeau and his son Xavier were greeted with Indonesian dancers, with the prime minister being gifted a traditional scarf.

Trudeau is set to spend two days in Jakarta where he will meet with President Joko Widodo Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, the prime minister will deliver remarks at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as the 10-nation bloc prepares to make Ottawa its latest strategic partner.

Trudeau’s focus on the trip will be about nurturing relationships with Asian leaders, and advancing trade talks.

He is also set to travel to Singapore to meet with business leaders, before finishing his trip off at the G20 Summit in India.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

