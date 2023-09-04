Menu

Fire

‘Continuing movement’: Highway 97 through Summerland remains closed as stability assessed

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 6:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Caution urged on unpaved detours to avoid Highway 97 closure'
Caution urged on unpaved detours to avoid Highway 97 closure
Anyone thinking of heading out on one of the unpaved detours to get around the closure on Highway 97 at Summerland, is being asked to be prepared. As Victoria Femia reports, a local tire shop has seen a spike in flat tires from people coming off Forest Service Road 201.
Sensors placed at the Highway 97 rockslide are continuing to show movement, meaning it’s still too early to reach any conclusions about when the usually busy road will be safely re-opened to non-emergency traffic, ministry officials said Monday.

Sensors will continue to collect data at the slide site and geotechnical engineers are monitoring and assessing the data, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement on Monday.

The recommended alternate routes from the ministry are highways 97C, 5A or 33.

“Two additional routes are available using forest service roads. However, these gravel roads are not up to highway standards and although we have graders continuously working, drivers will still experience some rough conditions,” reads the ministry statement.

Click to play video: 'Highway 97 rockslide: ‘No estimate for when it may reopen’'
Highway 97 rockslide: ‘No estimate for when it may reopen’

“Drivers who choose to travel these alternative routes should ensure their vehicles are properly equipped for conditions.”

Those who aren’t are quickly learning the consequences.

Penticton’s Kal Tire reported Sunday a spike in flat tires from drivers who just took the detour down a forest service road.

“They’ve done some signage, grading, but we have seen a number of flat tires,” said Mel Vlassis, assistant manager of Kal Tire Penticton.

Click to play video: '3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland'
3,000 cubic metres of rock closes Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland

“A lot of tires are at the end of life so you may come into some trouble with rougher roads. Mainly, sharp rocks have been the issue.”

Ministry crews have worked throughout the weekend to continue grading and dust control on the forest service roads.

“Staff continue to patrol the roads and provide information and assistance to travellers,” the ministry said.

Maps and other information about the detour routes are available on the ministry website and through DriveBC’s Emergency Travel Information page.

