Fire

One dead after fire at 3-storey building in Winnipeg’s North End

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 2:43 pm
Winnipeg fire crews at an early morning blaze on Flora Street in August 2023. One person was found dead in a house fire early Monday morning. View image in full screen
Winnipeg fire crews at an early morning blaze on Flora Street in August 2023. One person was found dead in a house fire early Monday morning. Global News
One person is dead after a Monday morning fire in Winnipeg’s North End.

Just after 10 a.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a three-storey, multi-unit home in the 200 block of Beacon Street, a press release says.

Fire crews battled the flames from the inside while searching for people who may have been trapped and found one person who was dead. Winnipeg police responded to the scene.

The fire was declared under control at 10:26 a.m.

Crews also responded to a fire Sunday evening at a vacant house in the 400 block of Flora Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 9:35 p.m. and had it under control just before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of both fires is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

Victim identified in fatal fire on Furby Street, investigation shifts to homicide: WPS
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg fireFatal FireWinnipeg Fire Paramedic Servicefatal house firebeacon street fireflora fire
