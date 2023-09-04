One dead after fire at 3-storey building in Winnipeg’s North End

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a Monday morning fire in Winnipeg’s North End.

Just after 10 a.m., Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire in a three-storey, multi-unit home in the 200 block of Beacon Street, a press release says.

Fire crews battled the flames from the inside while searching for people who may have been trapped and found one person who was dead. Winnipeg police responded to the scene.

The fire was declared under control at 10:26 a.m.

Crews also responded to a fire Sunday evening at a vacant house in the 400 block of Flora Avenue.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 9:35 p.m. and had it under control just before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported. The cause of both fires is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

