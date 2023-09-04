1 person dead after collision in northeast Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Though few details about the incident are known, Alberta Health Services said one person has died after a crash involving at least one vehicle occurred in northeast Edmonton on Sunday night.

AHS said paramedics responded to a collision in the area of 118 Avenue and 58 Street at about 9:30 p.m. While AHS did not provide details about what happened, the health authority said a person was found dead at the scene.

A Global News crew at the scene saw police officers investigating but it was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or whether the person killed had been in a vehicle.

Global News has reached out to police for details about what happened.