Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

1 person dead after collision in northeast Edmonton

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted September 4, 2023 10:52 am
AHS said paramedics in Edmonton responded to a collision in the area of 118 Avenue and 58 Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. View image in full screen
AHS said paramedics in Edmonton responded to a collision in the area of 118 Avenue and 58 Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night. Wes Rosa/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Though few details about the incident are known, Alberta Health Services said one person has died after a crash involving at least one vehicle occurred in northeast Edmonton on Sunday night.

AHS said paramedics responded to a collision in the area of 118 Avenue and 58 Street at about 9:30 p.m. While AHS did not provide details about what happened, the health authority said a person was found dead at the scene.

A Global News crew at the scene saw police officers investigating but it was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, or whether the person killed had been in a vehicle.

Trending Now

Global News has reached out to police for details about what happened.

More on Canada
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEPSTrafficEdmonton Trafficdeadly crashDeadly collisionNortheast Edmonton crash
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices