Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ontario mayor says enforcement against illegal car rally a success

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 3, 2023 12:49 pm
wasaga beach car rally View image in full screen
A file photo of a car rally previously held in Wasaga Beach, Ont. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The mayor of an Ontario town is celebrating a successful enforcement blitz he said shut down an illegal car rally planned for the Labour Day weekend.

Mayor Brian Smith, of Wasaga Beach, said a team of emergency services, police and other enforcement officers had stopped an unsanctioned car event in its tracks. Earlier in the week, the Town of Wasaga Beach was granted a court injunction to stop the event.

In a statement, the mayor estimated 500 vehicles had planned to take part in the event.

The town closed Klondike Road on Saturday night to prevent vehicles from turning up to the event, the statement said. The road has reopened since.

“The Emergency Operations Centre will remain open and the municipality will continue to implement its plan today to ensure public safety,” the local fire chief said. “We appreciate the continued support of the OPP, municipal staff and the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

An injunction granted to the town earlier in the week gave it increased enforcement powers to punish anyone attending the unsanctioned event.

Wasaga Beach said no permits had been issued for a rally named H2Oi, adding that “these types of gatherings are illegal.”

The order allowed Ontario Provincial Police to arrest anyone attending the event “with knowledge of the order and who is contravening or has contravened any part of the order.”

The town said Saturday night did see a “small group” of vehicles enter the town. “Any illegal activity was (safely) and quickly addressed,” the statement read.

Related News
CrimeOPPOntario Provincial PoliceWasaga BeachCar Rallybrian smithUnsanctioned Car RallyH2OiTown of Wasage Beach
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices