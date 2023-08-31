Ontario town granted injunction against unsanctioned Labour Day weekend car rally

Send this page to someone via email

An Ontario town is warning those planning to attend an unsanctioned car rally over the long weekend that they will face strict penalties.

In a statement, the Town of Wasaga Beach said it had been granted injunctions over a car rally set to be held between Sept. 1 and 4.

The town said no permits had been issued for the H2Oi car rally, adding that “these types of gatherings are illegal.”

Attending would be a breach of both local bylaws and a court order.

The order allows Ontario Provincial Police to arrest anyone attending the event “with knowledge of the order and who is contravening or has contravened any part of the order.”

The justice who issued the injunctions said the rally could not “in any way” be considered a lawful protest.