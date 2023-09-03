Menu

Canada

Shooting at Ottawa wedding leaves two dead, six injured

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2023 10:25 am
Ottawa Police Logo
Ottawa police say a shooting at a wedding has left two men dead and six people injured. The force has not released the victims' names or shared details about the conditions of the injured. The Canadian Press






Ottawa police say a shooting at a wedding Saturday night has left two men dead and six people injured.

Shots rang out at 10:21 p.m outside the Infinity Convention Centre, where the victims were attending the wedding, police said.

Residents living nearby reported hearing between 20 and 25 gunshots around the time police were called.

Police have not released the names of the two men who were killed or shared details about the conditions of those injured. There have been no arrests so far, and no suspect information is currently available.

Trending Now

Police are asking anyone with video footage of the scene or information on the shooting to come forward, saying the incident has left the city shaken.

“This violence is tragic and unacceptable. It is disturbing for our entire community,” the force said in a Sunday morning news release. “Police are reaching out to community leaders to ensure the families of the victims are supported.”

© 2023 The Canadian Press

