Police investigating fatal shooting near Ottawa airport Saturday night

OTTAWA _ Two people are dead and several others injured following a shooting near the Ottawa International Airport.
Police were called to the Gibford Drive area near Hunt Club Road and Uplands Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found multiple victims who were sent to hospital.
Police are not saying how many people were wounded or the extent of their injuries, however they have confirmed two fatalities.
Trending Now
No suspect details have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
More on Crime
- Two killings, the same day, one year apart: Why James Smith Cree Nation mourns
- Family vlogger Ruby Franke arrested after malnourished son escapes home
- Who is Kenneth Law? What we know as police worldwide investigate Canadian man
- James Smith Cree Nation survivors still struggle with trauma, addiction 1 year after tragedy
Comments