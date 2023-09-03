Menu

Crime

Police investigating fatal shooting near Ottawa airport Saturday night

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 3, 2023 9:22 am
Two youths are being charged in an arson-related homicide in Ottawa's downtown area that killed 17-year-old Hussein Hamam. A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
Two youths are being charged in an arson-related homicide in Ottawa's downtown area that killed 17-year-old Hussein Hamam. A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA _ Two people are dead and several others injured following a shooting near the Ottawa International Airport.

Police were called to the Gibford Drive area near Hunt Club Road and Uplands Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found multiple victims who were sent to hospital.

Police are not saying how many people were wounded or the extent of their injuries, however they have confirmed two fatalities.

No suspect details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

