Over 300 cars displayed in Kingston to help raise money for cancer research

Drivers revved up their engines and made their way down to the Kingston Memorial Centre for the annual classic car show. The fair grounds were packed with cars from the classics to the unconventional. All to raise money for melanoma, a disease, Gary Baker, one of the organizers, of the event is unfortunately familiar with.

“My step-daughter, Brian Beatty’s daughter, passed away with cancer. She had melanoma,” he said.

So, he and the other members of the limestone city car club decided to make a difference.

“Brian had thought,” Baker said, “with some other people in the car club they would like to do something to raise awareness about melanoma for people.”

And for ten years, the limestone city car classic has been attracting car enthusiasts old and young to display their cars, like Jim Braithewaite’s Ford mustang, and potentially win some prizes.

“I got best paint in 2015 for this car, I think there was 450 cars there at the time and I got first place three times I think,” he said.

He added that between raising money for a good cause and seeing old friends, it’s a hard event to turn down.

“Just socialize with everybody, getting everybody out and it’s just nice to see all your old friends that you haven’t seen for years.”

The event has raised over 87,000 dollars to date, with the hope to pass $100,000 this year. With every one of those dollars driving closer to a world where skin cancer is left in the rear view mirror.